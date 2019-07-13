Home Nation

107 TMC, Congress, CPM MLAs will join BJP in West Bengal, claims Mukul Roy

Roy said the list of these MLAs who would be joining the BJP has been prepared and the legislators are in contact with the state BJP leadership.

Published: 13th July 2019 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Mukul Roy was given the responsibility of the chief election strategist by the BJP in Bengal.

Mukul Roy at a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy on Saturday claimed that a total of 107 MLAs from the Trinamool, CPM and Congress in West Bengal would join his party soon.

Speaking at a press conference, Roy—once the right-hand man of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee—said the legislators are in touch with the BJP’s state leadership.

But he did not specify any date within which the MLAs would join his party.

After the Lok Sabha polls in which the BJP won in 18 out of the state’s 42 constituencies, four Trinamool MLAs, including Roy’s son Subhrangshu, have joined the saffron party.

While the Trinamool currently has 207 MLAs in the 294-member Assembly, the BJP has just six legislators.

Mamata’s nephew and Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee said Roy’s claim was baseless.

“He claims to be a game-changer. But he cannot even retain 10 councillors and now he is talking about 107 MLAs,” Abhishek added.

In May, around 60 councillors, most of them from the Trinamool, had joined the saffron party.

However, 13 of the councillors have now gone back to Mamata’s Trinamool.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TMC defection BJP TMC clash Mamata Banerjee Mukul Roy TMC MLAs
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp