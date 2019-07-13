107 TMC, Congress, CPM MLAs will join BJP in West Bengal, claims Mukul Roy

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy on Saturday claimed that a total of 107 MLAs from the Trinamool, CPM and Congress in West Bengal would join his party soon.

Speaking at a press conference, Roy—once the right-hand man of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee—said the legislators are in touch with the BJP’s state leadership.

But he did not specify any date within which the MLAs would join his party.

After the Lok Sabha polls in which the BJP won in 18 out of the state’s 42 constituencies, four Trinamool MLAs, including Roy’s son Subhrangshu, have joined the saffron party.

While the Trinamool currently has 207 MLAs in the 294-member Assembly, the BJP has just six legislators.

Mamata’s nephew and Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee said Roy’s claim was baseless.

“He claims to be a game-changer. But he cannot even retain 10 councillors and now he is talking about 107 MLAs,” Abhishek added.

In May, around 60 councillors, most of them from the Trinamool, had joined the saffron party.

However, 13 of the councillors have now gone back to Mamata’s Trinamool.