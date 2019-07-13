Home Nation

2,896 scientist posts lying vacant in 70 institutes under Ministry of Science and Technology: Government tells Lok Sabha

According to the information shared by Vardhan, 70 institutes under the Ministry of S&T have 2,896 vacant posts of scientists.

Published: 13th July 2019 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

Harsh Vardhan

Harsh Vardhan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The top 70 institutes and laboratories under the Ministry of Science and Technology have nearly 2,900 vacant posts of scientists, the government said on Friday.

The vacancy of scientists in five institutes -- National Institute of Oceanography, Goa, Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad, National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, Fourth Paradigm Institute, Bengaluru and Central Flood technological Research Institute, Mysuru -- is 100 or more, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha.

According to the information shared by Vardhan, 70 institutes under the Ministry of S&T have 2,896 vacant posts of scientists.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has three departments: the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Biotechnology.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ministry of Science and Technology scientists Harsh Vardhan
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp