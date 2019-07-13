By Online Desk

The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission (Chandrayaan-2) will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.

India's most powerful launcher #GSLVMkIII will carry #Chandrayaan2 to its designated orbit. #GSLVMkIII has been completely designed & fabricated from within the country and capable of launching 4-ton class of satellites to the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit



Know more pic.twitter.com/0COYhLui8q — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 12, 2019

The launch preparations are progressing smoothly at Sriharikota and all the checks were being carried out. GSLV-Mk-III, the heaviest rocket of India will lift off with Chandrayaan-2 from the second launch pad at 2. 51 am on Monday.

Here are a few milestones of the Chandrayaan-2 mission

It will be the first space mission to conduct a soft landing on the Moon's south polar region.

It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface with home-grown technology.

It will be the first Indian mission to explore the lunar terrain with home-grown technology.

India is the fourth country ever to soft land on the lunar surface after US, Russia and China.

(With agency inputs)

