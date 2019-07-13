Assam flood: Death toll rises to six, eight lakh people affected so far

By IANS

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam continued to be grim with three more people dying in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll in floods and landslides to six, even as over eight lakh people were marooned by the floods till Friday evening.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that two more persons died due to floods in Golaghat district in the last 24 hours while one person died in a landslide in Dima Hasao district.

"A total of 1,556 villages in 68 revenue circles in 21 districts have been affected in the current wave of floods. The affected districts include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia," an ASDMA official said on Friday.

"A total of 8,69,024 people, including women and children, have been affected by the floods," the official said.

He said that river Brahmaputra in Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kamrup, Goalpara and Dhubri districts was flowing above the danger level.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been pressed into service in the flood-affected areas for search and rescue operations.

"Presently, 68 relief camps are operational in the affected districts," the official said.