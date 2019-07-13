Home Nation

BJP leader Bharati Ghosh seeks transfer of cases against her

The West Bengal government opposed her plea, saying the top court should not interfere in the matter and transfer Bharati Ghosh's plea to the high court.

Published: 13th July 2019

Former IPS officer and BJP leader Bharati Ghosh

Former IPS officer and BJP leader Bharati Ghosh (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former IPS officer and BJP leader Bharati Ghosh on Friday requested the Supreme Court to transfer all the cases registered against her by the West Bengal police to an independent agency.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Navin Sinha has listed the matter for further hearing on August 28.

The West Bengal government opposed her plea, saying the top court should not interfere in the matter and transfer Ghosh's plea to the high court.

Ghosh has alleged that 14 FIRs were registered against her in false cases after she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The West Bengal government had claimed that there were concrete evidences to show Ghosh's involvement in cases of extortion and illegal exchange of banned notes for gold.

On February 4, Ghosh had joined the BJP.

Ghosh has served as the West Midnapore Superintendent of Police for more than six years. Later she was transferred as Commandant of the 3rd Battalion of the state armed police on December 26, 2017. She resigned from service two days later.

