Chhattisgarh BJP to lend financial assistance to late Bheema Mandavi’s family

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh BJP has decided to support the family of the party MLA Bheema Mandavi who was killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by the Maoists at Dantewada.

Each of the 14 BJP legislator will contribute Rs 1 one lakh and the state unit of the party will share Rs 11 lakh. The party sources informed that after the demise of the MLA, the responsibility of taking care of the family is now with his elderly father.

“So, the party has come forward to support him financially. We will further seek Rs 75 lakh from the state government so that his family gets a total sum of Rs one crore. Bheema Mandavi was the sole bread winner of the family and is survived by his wife, a small kid and alertly parents. He lost his life while serving as an MLA. Since the family of a security personnel killed in Maoist violence gets Rs 1 crore as assistance so the BJP believes Mandavi should also be eligible for such support”, a senior BJP leader said.

Barely two days before the first phase of polling in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency this year, the BJP MLA and four policemen were killed in a powerful IED blast triggered by the Naxals at Dantewada on April 9.

The opposition BJP has also planned to bring an adjournment motion on Bheema Mandavi murder issue in the House during the monsoon session of the Assembly. The party has been demanding CBI inquiry into the incident.

Though the Chhattisgarh police that began investigation into the incident, the Bhupesh Baghel government has simultaneously ordered a judicial probe.

Even as the Centre and the Chhattisgarh seems at odds over National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe, which has also registered the case on the directive of union home ministry, into the killing of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi in the Maoist attack, the Chhattisgarh high court has halted the investigation by the state police into the incident.

A single bench of Justice Prashant Mishra hearing the petition filed by the NIA had stayed the police probe into the April 9 Maoist attack.