Crestfallen by horse-trading, saddened BJP worker quits party

Pranav Sanvordekar said he began his career in the BJP in 1999 writing election slips, and painting roads with BJP insignia.

Published: 13th July 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags



By IANS

PANAJI; Days after re-enrolling into the BJP as part of its nationwide membership drive, a young BJP worker on Friday publicly resigned from the party, directly blaming its decision to induct 10 Congress MLAs - one of whom has been chargesheeted for the rape of a minor - for his exit.

Pranav Sanvordekar's open resignation letter uploaded to Facebook on Friday has gone viral.

"I am extremely saddened by the events (which) occurred during the last 2 days... I cannot be a part of this organisation anymore even if the decision is for the betterment of the party... If I keep quiet now, it would be like suffering thousand deaths which I already have... The party may have succeeded in safeguarding the interest of the government," Sanvordekar said in his Facebook message.

Sanvordekar has been with the BJP for 18 years and was a part of the state BJP's communication cell, regularly present at media briefings and issuing communications on behalf of the BJP.

Since Wednesday's surprising induction of 10 Congress MLAs into the BJP, several party workers like former state president and Speaker Rajendra Arlekar, even senior state leaders have already expressed disgust at the development.

Late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal too has maintained that the Goa BJP was walking on a different path, compared to the days when Parrikar was alive and there was no element of trust left.

Sanvordekar said he began his career in the BJP in 1999 writing election slips, and painting roads with BJP insignia. But added that a lot had changed within the BJP since.

"Have been defending the wrongdoings of the party publicly but had been fighting out internally been even when Manohar bhai was alive and after his demise..." he said.

Sanvordekar told IANS that one of the newly-inducted ex-Congress MLAs Atanasio Monserrate, who was chargesheeted for raping a minor girl last year, should be sacked from the party.

Monserrate, who contested the May 2019 bypolls for the Panaji seat on a Congress ticket and had defeated the local BJP candidate, is now tipped to be a minister in the Pramod Sawant-led Cabinet.

