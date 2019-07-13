Home Nation

Dalits complain that this Muslim community treats them as untouchables

The Dalits living in Peepalsana village in Moradabad have handed over a letter to SSP saying that the local Salmani community continues to treat them as untouchables.

Published: 13th July 2019 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 06:21 PM

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MORADABAD: Dalits in Bhojpur in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district have complained to officials, saying the Salmani community among Muslims, earlier known as 'Hajjam', refuses to cut the hair of Dalits or give them a shave.

"This has been going on for decades but now we have decided to raise our voice against this practice which amounts to promoting untouchability," said Rakesh Kumar, a Dalit from the village.

Rakesh said his father and his forefathers had to travel to Bhojpur or the city for a haircut because "the Salmani community would not touch us".

"Times have changed and we are going to raise our voice against this," he added.

Meanwhile, the Salmani community kept their shops closed on Friday in protest against the complaint to the SSP.

Moradabad Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said that he had received the complaint and had ordered an investigation into the matter. "We will take strict action if the allegations are found to be correct," he said.

