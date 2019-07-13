Home Nation

From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge

A doting mother, a loving sister, an ace student - India's rocket woman Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, mission director, Chandrayaan-2, is all this and much more....

Published: 13th July 2019 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Chandrayaan, Ritu Karidhal , Moon Mission

Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Lucknow is getting ready for its own moment of glory on July 15 when the historic Chandrayaan-2 moon mission will be launched under the supervision of India’s rocket woman, Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, who has her roots in the city of Nawabs.

Ritu was actively associated with the Mars mission as deputy operations director. Now, as mission director, she is supervising the ambitious Chandrayaan-2 which is scheduled to be launched at 2:51 am on Monday.

Born and brought up in a middle-class family based in Lucknow, Ritu completed her schooling from Navyug Girls College and joined Lucknow University for higher education prior to cracking the prestigious GATE, moving to the Indian Institute of Sciences, Bengaluru and joining the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) never to look back.

Ritu’s journey from Lucknow University to ISRO has been rather smooth and hassle-free, thanks to her diligence and brilliance.

After completing her graduation and post graduation from Lucknow University in 1997, she enrolled for a doctorate in physics at the same university. Later, she got the opportunity to teach as a research scholar in the same department.

"Of course, I take pride in her accomplishments. Ritu had registered for PhD under me," says Prof Manish Gupta who had taught Ritu in MSc in 1997.

A brilliant student with an impeccable academic record, Ritu was just six months into her PhD when she cracked the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and proceeded to IISc, Bengaluru, to do her masters in aerospace engineering.

"She always used to impress me with her dedication, simplicity and hard work. She was a very simple, sincere and intelligent girl. She never showed off about her achievements. She was one of my most knowledgeable students who has now become an inspiration for the youth," adds Prof Gupta.

Taking pride in her achievements, head, Department of Physics, in LU, Prof Poonam Tandon beams and says her students have won the skies and even gone beyond it.

After the demise of her parents, Ritu took care of her two younger siblings - sister Varsha and brother Rohit - back in Lucknow while looking after her daughter Anisha and son Aditya along with husband Avinash, striking a perfect balance between her professional and personal life.

“Didi is extremely traditional in her personal life and equally professional while handling her space missions,” say the siblings.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ritu Karidhal ISRO Chandrayaan-2 Lucknow Ritu Karidhal Srivastava Chandrayaan 2
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp