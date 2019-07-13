Home Nation

INS Viraat may be scrapped

The Maharashtra government had mooted the proposal to convert the Viraat into a maritime museum, complete with a hotel and adventure sports facility.

Published: 13th July 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat

Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: With the Maharashtra government’s plans to convert the decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat into a maritime museum failing to attract any bidders even after repeated extensions, the ship is likely to meet the same fate as that of the country’s first aircraft carrier, the INS Vikrant and get scrapped.

While Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik, had informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply recently that the decision has been made to scrap the ship due to “non-receipt of a self-sustaining financially complete proposal” for its upkeep, the state government officials have made it clear that even after multiple extensions, no bidders have come forth to convert the ship into a maritime museum and hotel.

The Maharashtra government had mooted the proposal to convert the Viraat into a maritime museum, complete with a hotel and adventure sports facility.

While the plan involved docking the vessel off the coast of Sindhudurg district, total cost of the project was around Rs 852 crore. Even after repeated extensions, no bidders came forth to bid.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
INS Viraat INS India INS Viraat scrapped
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp