Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir Martyrs Day: Restrictions in parts of Srinagar to prevent separatist protests

July 13 is observed as Martyrs Day in Jammu and Kashmir to remember those killed in the firing outside the Srinagar Central Jail.

Published: 13th July 2019 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar city on Saturday to prevent separatist called protests in connection with the Martyrs Day.

July 13 is observed as Martyrs Day in Jammu and Kashmir to remember those killed in the firing outside the Srinagar Central Jail by forces of the Dogra Maharaja in 1931.

The state government observes the day to honour those who fought for Independence in 1947.

It is a public holiday in the state.

Police sources said restrictions have been imposed in parts of Old City areas.

"These restrictions are preventive in nature and have been imposed to maintain law and order," the sources added.

The first to arrive at the martyrs graveyard in Khwaja Bazar, Naqashband Sahib area of old city Srinagar was Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, advisor to the state governor. Ganai offered 'Fateha' prayers and floral tributes at the graveyard.

Others who paid tributes included Farooq Abdullah, president of National Conference, G.A. Mir, state president of Congress party, M.Y.T Arigami, state secretary of CPI-M, Engineer Rashid, President of Awami Ittehad Party, Ghulam Hassan Mir, President Democratic Party Nationalist and Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen, chief of Peoples Democratic Front.

Shops, public transport and other businesses remained closed in Srinagar and many other towns in the Kashmir Valley.

Heavy deployments of security forces have been made to maintain law and order in Srinagar and other places in the valley.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Martyrs Day Jammu and Kashmir Martyrs Day
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp