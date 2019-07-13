Home Nation

Karnataka crisis: SC orders status quo on resignations of rebel MLAs

The hearing saw sharp arguments from Mukul Rohtagi appearing for the rebels, Abhishek Singhvi for the Speaker and Rajeev Dhavan for the  CM.

Published: 13th July 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajuibhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. (Pandarinath B | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday restrained Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar from deciding on the disqualification or resignation of 10 rebel lawmakers till it hears the case again on Tuesday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ordered status quo as weighty Constitutional issues involving Articles 190 and 361 needed to be addressed first.

“Various issues of interpretation of Constitutional provisions arise. Question of judicial interfere also comes up. It also needs to be examined if the Speaker needs to decide disqualification first,” the bench said.

The hearing saw sharp arguments from Mukul Rohtagi appearing for the rebels, Abhishek Singhvi for the Speaker and Rajeev Dhavan for the  CM.

Rohtagi began by stating that the Speaker could be given a day or two to decide but he can’t challenge the authority of this court.

He added, “Speaker is riding on two horses. He says Supreme Court is nobody to give directions. He also says he has to study the resignations. His object is to keep resignations pending and then disqualify them so that resignations become infructuous. If he can’t decide on resignations, then it is a brazen case of contempt.”

This led the CJI to intervene and ask, “Is Speaker challenging authority of this court? Is Speaker saying Supreme court should keep its hands off?”

Singhvi defended the Speaker saying, “Two of the MLAs resigned after disqualification proceedings commenced. Eight of them resigned before disqualification proceedings but did not appear in person with their resignation letters.”

The hearing saw sharp arguments from Mukul Rohtagi appearing for the rebels, Abhishek Singhvi for the Speaker and Rajeev Dhawan for the chief minister.

Abhishek Singhvi added that the petition can’t be entertained under Article 32 as there is no violation of their fundamental right.

Echoing him, Rajeev Dhawan, added that the Speaker was doing his Constitutional duty, to make sure these resignations were voluntary.

“While the petition was based on claims of maladministration and scams in the Karnataka government, some of these MLAs were involved in those scams. These were not enough for the Supreme Court to intervene like this.”

The SC order came on plea filed by rebel MLAs who had moved the court alleging that the Speaker was not accepting their resignations.

Top court explains

The Supreme Court said its restraint on the Speaker was only meant to enable itself to decide on larger constitutional questions like the extent of directions that could be issued by a constitutional court to another constitutional functionary

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Karnataka Crisis Congress MLAs coalition government
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp