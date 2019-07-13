Karnataka political drama may impact Rajasthan too: BJP leaders

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The chaos in the Karnataka politics has now started impacting Rajasthan politics as well! BJP leaders are claiming that Congress government in Rajasthan can fall anytime due to internal conflicts between state CM Ashok Gehlot and his Deputy Sachin Pilot.

Gehlot's statement that he is the most popular choice in Rajasthan and thus the best person to be the CM has made Pilot supporters unhappy. With Gehlot and Pilot camping in Delhi on Saturday it seems that the tussle between the two leaders has made the central leadership more anxious.

In the budget session earlier, Gehlot had stated that the people across the state wanted him as a Chief Minister and nobody else. On Friday outside the assembly building while talking to media BSP MLA Rajendra Gudha supported Gehlot for the CM post.

"The voice of the 36 communities in the state in unison felt that Ashok Gehlot should become CM. All BSP MLAs are with Gehlot. He is from the soil of Rajasthan, there is no alternative to him", said Rajendra Gudha, BSP legislator from Udaipurwati.

PHED Minister, BD Kalla, Sardarshahar, Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, independent MLAs Babulal Meena and Ramkesh Mena have also come out in support of Gehlot. "There is no threat to the Congress government in Rajasthan. BJP talks about morality and on the other hand tries to demolish the elected governments, what ever Ranveer Guda has said is right " said BD Kalla.

In the 200 seat Rajasthan assembly 100 MLAs are from Congress, 73 are from BJP, and 6 BSP MLAs are supporting Congress from outside. Congress MLA Prashant Bairwa has alleged that BJP may lure some MLAs with money.

But BJP says that karnataka like situation can happen in rajasthan because of Congress infighting "Karnataka situation will impact Rajasthan . There might be a chaotic situation with Congress MLAs . Gehlot feels insecure which is why he gave the statement that he is popular among the masses and in villages", said Vasudev Devnani, BJP MLA from Ajmer.

Meanwhile, other senior leader of BJP Kalicharan Saraf has been talking about the falling of the government in Rajasthan because of the internal tussle between Gehlot and Pilot. "There will be mid-term elections in Rajasthan. The government may fall at any time due to the ongoing tussle between CM Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot", said Kalicharan Saraf, BJP MLA from Malviya Nagar

It is being said that senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are not happy with ongoing rhetorics in Rajasthan. This matter has been taken seriously by the Congress high command.

It is discussed in the Congress circles that such rhetoric will result in factionalism within the party which will not be suitable for upcoming state Panchayat and Municipal elections.

Congress sources said that on Friday evening, Congress national General Secretary KC Venugopal has also spoken to the state in-charge Avinash Pandey and has given responsibility to the state leaders to make peace by talking about the issue. It is said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress State President Sachin Pilot have reached Delhi ,both the leaders are instructed not to give out statements of any kind.