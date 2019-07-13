Kolkata Diary: University of Calcutta increases deadline for college admissions

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

Deadline for college admissions extended

Colleges affiliated to the University of Calcutta can admit students till July 25 to fill up the vacant seats in undergraduate courses, the higher education department has announced.

The admission deadline had earlier been extended from July 6 to July 10.

With the counselling for admission to engineering courses still on, vacancies have been cropping up in undergraduate courses, a higher education department official said.

The colleges have been asked to reopen their admission portals.

Freak accident: DGCA to carry out probe

A 23-year-old technician of SpiceJet died after his neck got stuck between the hydraulic door flaps of the landing gear of an aircraft on Wednesday.

Rohit Pandey, the victim, was working under the rear section of the aircraft’s right wheel when the flaps closed inadvertently, the airline said after the mishap.

Airport sources said that pressure on a lever closed the flaps when Pandey had his neck stuck between them.

Preliminary investigation by the airport authorities revealed that there was a possibility that the safety pins were not put in place when the repair job was taken up. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will conduct a probe to ascertain the lapses.

No more separate answer sheets

The West Bengal Higher Secondary Council has decided to do away with answer scripts in the Plus-II exams from next year. Students will write their answers in the space provided in the question papers.

Till this year, the Higher Secondary question papers were split into two parts — long answer-type questions which students had to write on separate answer scripts, and multiple choice and short answer-type questions which had to be answered in the question paper itself.

In the new system, the two types of questions will be clubbed in the same question paper, said an official of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

Metro signalling gets nod

The Kolkata East-West Metro’s signalling system has been given the safety clearance by a European firm after the public transporter, which plans to start commercial service in a month, clocked 1,000 km of trial recently.

Five rakes ran 10,000 km on a 5.5 km stretch for one-and-a-half months as part of the 1,000 hours of trial.

The East-West Metro, when fully functional, will stretch 16.5 km connecting Sector V in Salt Lake with Howrah Maidan that will run under the Hooghly river.

In the first phase, which is likely to be launched in a month, trains will run 5.5 km between the Sector V and Salt Lake stations.