Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh government spends crores to repair ministers bungalows’ 

A sum of over Rs 42.68 lakh was spent on reconstruction, repairs and facelift of Verma’s official bungalow located in Char Imli locality.

Published: 13th July 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The six-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh has spent over Rs 3.68 crores on the repair and facelift of the official bungalows of its ministers in Bhopal at a time when the central Indian state has an outstanding debt of around Rs 1.80 lakh crore.

In reply to former MP minister and senior BJP legislator Narottam Mishra’s question (during the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session), pertaining to expenditure incurred in the repairs and facelift of bungalows allotted to cabinet ministers of Congress government, the PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma presented detailed statistics which revealed that a sum of Rs 3.68 crore-plus has been spent on sprucing up the ministers’ bungalows.

Importantly, the maximum expenditure of Rs 45 lakh-plus was incurred on the reconstruction, repairs and facelift of Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot’s official bungalow in the upscale Char Imli locality of the MP capital.

Next in the list of ministers on the repairs-facelift of whose bungalows maximum government spending was made comes the name of the PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma, who presented the reply to the BJP leader’s question in the MP Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.

A sum of over Rs 42.68 lakh was spent on reconstruction, repairs and facelift of Verma’s official bungalow located in Char Imli locality.

Third in the list was the CM himself, as a sum of over `33.80 lakh was spent on reconstruction of his two bungalows in the Civil Lines area.

Both, finance minister Tarun Bhanot and PWD minister Bala Bachchan are considered to be CM Kamal Nath’s loyalists.

A sum of Rs 35 lakh-plus was spent on repairs of animal husbandry minister Lakhan Singh Yadav’s bungalows. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh ministers bungalows
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp