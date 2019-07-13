Madhya Pradesh government spends crores to repair ministers bungalows’ 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The six-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh has spent over Rs 3.68 crores on the repair and facelift of the official bungalows of its ministers in Bhopal at a time when the central Indian state has an outstanding debt of around Rs 1.80 lakh crore.

In reply to former MP minister and senior BJP legislator Narottam Mishra’s question (during the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session), pertaining to expenditure incurred in the repairs and facelift of bungalows allotted to cabinet ministers of Congress government, the PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma presented detailed statistics which revealed that a sum of Rs 3.68 crore-plus has been spent on sprucing up the ministers’ bungalows.

Importantly, the maximum expenditure of Rs 45 lakh-plus was incurred on the reconstruction, repairs and facelift of Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot’s official bungalow in the upscale Char Imli locality of the MP capital.

Next in the list of ministers on the repairs-facelift of whose bungalows maximum government spending was made comes the name of the PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma, who presented the reply to the BJP leader’s question in the MP Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.

A sum of over Rs 42.68 lakh was spent on reconstruction, repairs and facelift of Verma’s official bungalow located in Char Imli locality.

Third in the list was the CM himself, as a sum of over `33.80 lakh was spent on reconstruction of his two bungalows in the Civil Lines area.

Both, finance minister Tarun Bhanot and PWD minister Bala Bachchan are considered to be CM Kamal Nath’s loyalists.

A sum of Rs 35 lakh-plus was spent on repairs of animal husbandry minister Lakhan Singh Yadav’s bungalows.