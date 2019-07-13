Home Nation

Punjab mulling security battalions from southern states to create language barrier

Expressing concern over the acquittal rates in drugs cases, he called for tightening of the prosecution procedures to ensure that drug smugglers do not easily procure bail.

Published: 13th July 2019 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​ (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Friday said his government was contemplating getting security battalions from southern states to create a language barrier and prevent them from getting close to prisoners.

During a high-level meeting with deputy commissioners (DCs), Singh directed the DCs to undertake personal inspections on a regular basis and ensure the welfare of inmates, an official statement said here.

"Jails are not slaughter houses where inmates could be kept and forgotten," he said. Singh said it was important to find ways to keep them busy, including providing them physical training.

Issues ranging from prison safety to drugs, water management, education and the 550th celebration of the birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Devi were discussed in the meeting, the statement said.

Singh expressed satisfaction over the investments facilitated so far in the state, with Rs 50,000 crore worth of projects already grounded, it said.

The chief minister issued directives to empower the DCs to independently clear investment projects up to Rs 10 crore. He said this would be a step forward to boost ease of business with the simplified online clearance process.

He announced the government's decision to give incentives to villages that turn drug-free and work concertedly towards providing treatment and rehabilitation to drug addicts.

Expressing concern over the acquittal rates in drugs cases, he called for tightening of the prosecution procedures to ensure that drug smugglers do not easily procure bail.

Singh also expressed concern over the "critical water situation" in the state and asked the DCs to go all out to check water wastage and create awareness among people in their respective districts.

He directed them to prepare water conservation and rainwater harvesting plans for their districts, with inter-departmental coordination to ensure seamless execution.

The chief minister asked them to regularly monitor cleaning of village ponds to store rainwater and also to take steps to promote less water intensive crops and cropping techniques.

He also took stock of the arrangements underway for the 550th birth anniversary celebration of Guru Nanak Dev and asked the DCs to check the progress of the development work to ensure high-level of quality, with community participation in improvement and cleanliness of the villages linked with the life of the first Sikh Guru and earmarked for the celebration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Punjab Chief Minister
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp