Punjab mulling security battalions from southern states to create language barrier

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Friday said his government was contemplating getting security battalions from southern states to create a language barrier and prevent them from getting close to prisoners.

During a high-level meeting with deputy commissioners (DCs), Singh directed the DCs to undertake personal inspections on a regular basis and ensure the welfare of inmates, an official statement said here.

"Jails are not slaughter houses where inmates could be kept and forgotten," he said. Singh said it was important to find ways to keep them busy, including providing them physical training.

Issues ranging from prison safety to drugs, water management, education and the 550th celebration of the birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Devi were discussed in the meeting, the statement said.

Singh expressed satisfaction over the investments facilitated so far in the state, with Rs 50,000 crore worth of projects already grounded, it said.

The chief minister issued directives to empower the DCs to independently clear investment projects up to Rs 10 crore. He said this would be a step forward to boost ease of business with the simplified online clearance process.

He announced the government's decision to give incentives to villages that turn drug-free and work concertedly towards providing treatment and rehabilitation to drug addicts.

Expressing concern over the acquittal rates in drugs cases, he called for tightening of the prosecution procedures to ensure that drug smugglers do not easily procure bail.

Singh also expressed concern over the "critical water situation" in the state and asked the DCs to go all out to check water wastage and create awareness among people in their respective districts.

He directed them to prepare water conservation and rainwater harvesting plans for their districts, with inter-departmental coordination to ensure seamless execution.

The chief minister asked them to regularly monitor cleaning of village ponds to store rainwater and also to take steps to promote less water intensive crops and cropping techniques.

He also took stock of the arrangements underway for the 550th birth anniversary celebration of Guru Nanak Dev and asked the DCs to check the progress of the development work to ensure high-level of quality, with community participation in improvement and cleanliness of the villages linked with the life of the first Sikh Guru and earmarked for the celebration.