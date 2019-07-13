Home Nation

Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee invites to Imran flag off Nankana function

It is matter of immense honour that you are leading the country when this auspicious occasion is being celebrated.

Published: 13th July 2019 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC),  the apex religious body of Sikhs, has extended a personal invitation to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to flag off the grand 100-day `Nagar Kirtan’ (procession) to coincide with the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. 

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal in his invitation to Khan said, “You are ably leading Pakistan to new heights of growth, religious brotherhood and peace. It is a matter of immense honour that you are leading the country when this auspicious occasion is being celebrated. To spread the teaching of Guru Nanak Dev, SGPC Amritsar is arranging a procession from Nankana Sahib, the holy birthplace of Guru Nanak, to Sultanpur Lodhi. SGPC wishes to have your personal presence when this 100-day procession commences from Nankana Sahib. Being the president of the apex religious institutions of the Sikhs, I cordially invite you on  behalf of the whole Sikh community on July 25, 2019.”

Longowal said 550 devotees, including prominent Sikh leaders, will go to Pakistan to join the procession. Punjab Governor VP Singh Bandore and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh have also been invited to attend.

"On arrival of the procession in India at the Attari-Wagan border, it is scheduled to be received by the CM as well as former CM Parkash Singh Badal,” he said.

