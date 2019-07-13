Home Nation

Tiger conservation doesn’t seem to be the priority of Chhattisgarh government: NTCA report

The NTCA besides providing statutory authority to Project Tiger also fosters accountability of Centre-State in management of it. 

Published: 13th July 2019 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Image of a tiger used for representation purpose only.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a serious remark against the Chhattisgarh government, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has revealed in its detailed report citing the ‘tiger/wildlife conservation does not appear to be priority of the state government”. 

The NTCA besides providing statutory authority to Project Tiger also fosters accountability of Centre-State in management of it. 

“This seems to be the scenario from all the three tiger reserves in Chhattisgarh. There is no person at Achanakmar Tiger Reserve (ATR) who has secured training in the wildlife management courses like diploma, certificate or vertical integration”, the NTCA report accessed by The New Indian Express pointed out huge vacancy at the frontline and ministerial staff level.

The NTCA supervisory report submitted during the end of 2018 to its head office in the national capital, observed that just three Special Tiger Reserve Force (STPF) units at Achanakmar tiger reserve in Bilaspur district, about 180 km east of Raipur, are recruited on contractual basis and their awareness about the wildlife crime was found to be quite poor.

Without  any training given to them, they had not detected any crime committed in the reserve. Inadequate training of officers and staff in wildlife management has been identified as a serious problem under Tiger Conservation Plan (TCP). The NTCA also felt there was lack of travel undertaken by the supervising officers within the tiger reserve and found uninterrupted  illegal grazing inside which the conservation authority had advocated to prevent it.

The NTCA also cited the administrative set-up of senior officials associated with the tiger reserve are not “conveniently located”. 

“There should be an ease of administration and the officials should be able to visit the tiger reserve daily to exercise a close supervision and coordinate with the Field Director office closely”, suggested the supervisory report of NTCA. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh NTCA Tiger conservation
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp