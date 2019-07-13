UP police, IIT-K join hands for better policing through data analysis, research

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With an aim to curb the crime effectively, Uttar Pradesh police has tied up with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Kanpur for the predictive policing through crime data analysis and research.

As per highly-placed police sources, it is a huge leap towards curbing crime in the state as the call and other crime data analysis by technologists of IIT-K would help the cops in ensuring security and safety of citizen in a more effective way.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between UP DGP OP Singh and IIT-K, director, Abhay Karamdikar in Lucknow on Wednesday. The DGP feels that through this tie-up, UP police would be better placed in tackling corruption and making the policing more people-friendly.

Elaborating on the details, a senior police official said with the help IIT-K experts and based on their analysis of data, a plan to tackle crime by taking precautionary measures would be chalked out.

The IIT-K experts would analyse the data of calls made at centralised police control room UP100, Women Power Line1090, Trinetra app meant for online registration of public complaints and Crime and Criminal Tracking and Network Systems used to bring all FIRs and details of criminals on one platform across the country.

Under the agreement, the IIT experts would also analyse the trends of crime on the basis of stress calls from a particular area, the timing of calls. They will also categorise the crime data on the basis of the cases related to women and children, cyber crimes, and other categories.

As per the IIT-K sources, experts would use DNA forensic, effective use of drone technology to track criminals and during riots along with data analysis to help the department with predictive policing. It would come handy in finding a permanent solution to the challenges cops faced in coping with criminals, said the source.

According to the DGP said the IIT experts would also provide insight into functioning of cyber and forensic lab recently set up at UP100 building. He said the cops would learn using drones for surveillance during forest and terror operations