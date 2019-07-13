Home Nation

Uttarakhand MLA seen dancing with guns has not been expelled yet: BJP

Uttarakhand BJP chief had served the notice to Champion as the opposition launched a scathing attack on the saffron party on the issue.

Uttarakhand MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion seen dancing with guns.

Uttarakhand MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion seen dancing with guns. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

DEHRADUN: After a video went viral showing him dancing while flaunting guns, the ruling BJP in Uttarakhand on Thursday clarified that its MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, who has been suspended for an indefinite period, has not been expelled from the party so far but has been served a 10-day notice on expulsion.

Uttarakhand BJP chief Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday had served the notice to Champion as the opposition launched a scathing attack on the saffron party on the issue.

Led by state Congress Vice President Suryakant Dhasmana, a host of Congress leaders sought strict action against Champion on the basis of the video and called for filing an FIR against him.

"In a section of media there are reports that Champion has been expelled from the party. But we want to clarify that a decision to expel Champion would be taken after his reply to the notice," said Devendra Bhasin, state BJP spokesman.

VIEW VIDEO: Uttarakhand BJP MLA dances to Bollywood song brandishing guns

He said senior party leaders have also asked the central leadership to decide on the expulsion of Champion.

On the other hand, senior police officials clarified that no FIR has been filed against Champion so far in the incident. The application regarding the FIR has been forwarded to Haridwar for further action, said the police official.

In the video, Champion is seen with a pistol in his mouth and a carbine in one hand with another pistol in his other hand while dancing to a Hindi film song. He was also later seen holding a glass of whisky.

The BJP had last month cracked the whip suspending Champion for three months after a preliminary report prepared by the state BJP disciplinary committee found him guilty of gross indiscipline and also took cognisance of his alleged threats to a journalist in another video.

Champion was also in the news for publicly mocking BJP MLA from Jhabreda, Deshraj Karnwal. Later Champion had also challenged Karnwal for a wrestling match to settle their longstanding dispute.

Champion, who wanted a ticket for his wife for the Lok Sabha polls from Haridwar, had described the then sitting MP from the seat and current Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' as a "migratory bird".

He was among nine Congress MLAs who had rebelled against ex-Chief Minister Harish Rawat and crossed over to the BJP in 2016. Later all the nine MLAs were disqualified by the Speaker under the anti-defection law.

