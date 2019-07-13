Home Nation

Will be inducted in Madhya Pradesh cabinet when they need me: BSP MLA Ramabai

In Madhya Pradesh, BSP is in alliance with Congress, with two lawmakers including Ramabai extending their support to the Kamal Nath-led government.

Published: 13th July 2019 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

BSP MLA Ramabai

BSP MLA Ramabai (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Bahujan Samajwadi Party legislator Ramabai has once again expressed hope of being inducted in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet by stating that she will be made a minister when 'they need her'.

Replying to a question on whether she is still unhappy for not being made a minister in Madhya Pradesh government, Ramabai said, "Banayenge, zaroorat padegi jab unhe. (They will do it, when they will need me.)"

BSP lawmaker, however, reposed her faith in Chief Minister Kamal Nath and said, "MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath is a good person and he should stay on the post. Despite me being ill-treated I am with him."

Earlier in May this year, Ramabai had claimed to have been offered a ministerial berth and crores of rupees by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in exchange for withdrawing support from the Congress-led state government.

Her recent statement comes at a time when Congress is facing tough times in Goa and Karnataka with many MLAs in both states switching sides to join rival BJP.

In Karnataka, the 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week. In Goa 10 Congress MLAs changed sides bringing the strength of the party on the floor of the House to a mere five.

In Madhya Pradesh, BSP is in alliance with Congress, with two lawmakers including Ramabai extending their support to the Kamal Nath-led government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSP Bahujan Samajwadi Party Ramabai Madhya Pradesh
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp