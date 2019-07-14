Home Nation

Alcohol-abused 'Vidhwa Gaon' in Ranchi tries to shed the infamous tag

Recently, students of the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ), located adjacent to the village, while conducting a survey discovered that the village had a significant number of widows.

Published: 14th July 2019 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Neera Tigga, who workers as a daily labourer, lost her husband to alcoholism in Brambe Village in Jharkhand.| Express Photo Services

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Neera Tigga, in her mid-30s, is one of the many widows living in Brambe village, Ranchi, now popular as ‘Vidhwa Gaon’. In the 600 households in the village, under Mandar Block, there are more than 250 widows. All these women have lost their husbands to alcoholism.

Recently, students of the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ), located adjacent to the village, while conducting a survey discovered that the village had a significant number of widows.

Later, they released the findings on social media and soon the village gained infamy as “Vidhwa Gaon”.

Officials blamed a weekly market for the deaths. Money earned by the men from the market is spent on drinking leading to the deaths.

“My husband Patric Tigga died two years ago after falling ill. Despite the family’s objections, he continued drinking and ultimately died,” said Neera Tigga, who now works as a daily wage labourer.

Saba Tigga’s story, too, is similar. Her husband, Michael, in his 40s, died after falling into a well. He was inebriated and was sitting on the edge of the well and fell into it. Rajmuni Mahli’s husband Mukesh died of a damaged liver because of excessive alcohol intake.

Bishun Devi’s husband died in an accident while returning home intoxicated.

“Now, I work as a daily wage labourer to earn for my three daughters and two sons,” said Bishun Devi.

Officials blamed the weekly local market, held three days a week.

“Brambe is a tribal-dominated village where they consume ‘haria’. People earn extra money from the market and it is spent on alcohol,” said Mandar Block Development Officer Vishnu Deo Kacchap. The country made liquor is also available in the market, which adds to the problem, he said. According to Kacchap, awareness is the only solution to the problem.

“The administration can only facilitate, but the initiative has to come from the villagers. We organised awareness campaigns but more such campaigns are needed and active participation of the villagers is essential,” said the BDO.

Villagers agreed that extra money earned from the market is one of the main reasons behind the deaths. They, however, said that they are unhappy with the new name given to the village.

“It’s upsetting when people call our village ‘Vidhwa Gaon’. We have initiated awareness campaigns and have succeeded in reducing the number of such deaths,” said Mukhia (village chief) Jaiwant Tigga.

The younger generation is now getting high using the cough syrup Corex and marijuana. Regular campaigns against the two are being conducted in the village, he added.

“People involved in selling liquor are being warned or strict action will be taken against them,” said the Mukhia.

“People here consume country liquor made out of Mahua. Urea is used to make it, which is injurious to health,” said Jaiwant. Due to the regular consumption of this liquor, most die early.

The widows are being now being rehabilitated by the Gram Panchayat by providing employment in cattle and goat farming.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vidhwa Gaon Brambe village Alcoholism
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp