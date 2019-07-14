Home Nation

Around 10 crore documents at Bihar State Archives to get digitised

The state government has also decided to promote the works of All India Kisan Sabha founder Sahajanand Saraswati.

Published: 14th July 2019 09:52 PM

Bihar Dy. CM Sushil Kumar Modi at the handover function of documents related to All India Kisan Sabha founder Sahajanand Saraswati

Bihar Dy. CM Sushil Kumar Modi at the handover function of documents related to All India Kisan Sabha founder Sahajanand Saraswati

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar State Archives, which is the custodian of bundles of the rarest, valuable and oldest documents, manuscripts and texts from Indian history will soon get digitised.

Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi announced this move at a function organised to make the handover of some valuable documents related to the life of All India Kisan Sabha founder Sahajanand Saraswati on Sunday at the state archives department. “Around 10 crore documents and other items being preserved in the state achieves department will get digitised on top priority for the longest preservations without any dearth of fund,” Modi said.

Besides this, Modi also said that the Bihta-based Sitaram Ashram where the social reformist had spent many years of his life would also be developed as tourist spot. “It is a matter of both pride and delight for us that some documents, which are related to the visit of Saraswatiji in America, have been brought in the state archives department. He had fought for the rights of common people and abolished the zamindari system in Bihar as a great social humanistic reformer,” he said.

Apart from authoring many books, Saraswati was also seen as a leader of peasants in the country. “He had organised the Bakasht movement in Bihar in 1937-38 against the eviction of tenants from bakasht (self-cultivated) lands by zamindars,” Modi said.

TAGS
Bihar State Archives All India Kisan Sabha Sushil Kumar Modi Sitaram Ashram Bihar Archives digitisation
