Assam flood fury continues, four more perish, over 26 lakh affected

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The flood fury in Assam has continued as the deluge claimed four more human lives on Sunday and affected over 26 lakh people in 28 of the state’s 33 districts so far.



The deaths were reported from Jorhat, Dhubri and Barpeta districts. With these, the death toll has risen to 11 in flood and landslides, triggered by incessant rains.



According to official sources, 26,45,533 people in 3,181 villages and localities under 103 revenue circles in 28 districts have been affected. The number of animals affected was 10,42,346 while cropland affected was in areas of 87,607 hectares.



The Brahmaputra and a number of its tributaries were in a spate, flowing above danger level at various places including Guwahati. The authorities have set up 327 relief camps where 16,596 of the marooned were taking shelter.



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains in the state in the next 24 hours.



“According to forecast by IMD, there will be rains in Assam in the next 24 hours. As this is the first wave of the flood this year, the damage could be more,” Additional Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna told journalists on Sunday.



He said Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Barpeta were the worst-hit districts. Some flood-affected people alleged that they were not getting relief materials. The bureaucrat, however, claimed that the relief materials were being distributed to all the affected people.



The flood submerged all national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in the state. In the one-horned rhino-famed Kaziranga National Park, the animals were fleeing to nearby hills to save their lives.



“The flood has submerged nearly 90 per cent of Kaziranga National Park. The animals have moved towards the Karbi Anglong hills. Except for a few, most of the rhinos were taking shelter on the highlands within the park,” the park’s director P Sivakumar told this newspaper.



The park authorities introduced “time cards” for vehicles from Sunday, fixing the highest speed limit at 40 km per hour. Some deer were run over by speeding vehicles on a national highway that runs beside the World Heritage site.



Meanwhile, the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights expressed concern over children, adolescents, pregnant and lactating mothers facing the wrath of the flood.



“We have written to the authorities to provide adequate baby food, sanitary napkin, safe drinking water, medical kits and facilities and adequate number of toilets with water facility. Above all, no child should fall prey to the hands of traffickers,” the commission said.