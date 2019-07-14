Four detained after head constable's murder in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: Four persons, including a woman, were detained Sunday in connection with the murder of a police head constable in Rajsamand district.

Head Constable Abdul Gani, who was posted with Bhim police station, had gone to Hamela Ki Ber village on Saturday evening in connection with a case of dispute between two neighbours.

When Gani was returning to the police station on a motorcycle, he was attacked and killed allegedly by five-six persons who were armed with sticks, police said.

"A woman Naina Devi, his son Nageshwar and his friends Laxman and Mukesh were detained today and are being interrogated," said Rajsamand's Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Gupta.

The body of the slain policeman was handed over to his family members after postmortem on Sunday. SP Bhuvan Bhushan and other policemen paid him tributes at Rajsamand police lines.