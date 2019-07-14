Home Nation

Goa Forward withdraws support to BJP-led government

Goa Forward has withdrawn support a day after three of their Ministers were sacked from the Pramod Sawant-led Goa cabinet.

Published: 14th July 2019 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Vijai Sardesai

Goa Forward president Vijai Sardesai (File | PTI)

By IANS

PANAJI: A day after three of their Ministers were sacked from the Pramod Sawant-led Goa cabinet, regional party Goa Forward on Sunday formally withdrew support to the BJP-led coalition government.

In a letter to Governor Mridula Sinha on Sunday, Goa Forward president and now former Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said: "Political affairs committee and the legislature party wing of Goa Forward party met today and has decided to unanimously withdraw support to the BJP government led by Dr. Pramod Sawant."

READ MORE | Chandrakant Kavlekar next Goa Deputy CM, new ministers to get portfolios on Monday

On Saturday, Sawant dropped four ministers from his cabinet, including one Minister who is an independent MLA, to make way for the induction of four new faces in Sawant cabinet, three of whom were Congress defectors.

The defectors were part of a 10 MLA contingent which broke away from the Opposition party and merged with the BJP on July 10.

The BJP currently has 27 MLAs and has the support of two Independent MLAs in the 40-member Goa legislative assembly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa Forward Vijai Sardesai
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp