Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan 'predicts' Assembly poll dates?

By PTI

NASHIK: Maharashtra Water Resources Minister and senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan has reportedly said that the state assembly elections could be held either on October 10 or October 13.

He also said that the model code of conduct might come into force from September 10 or September 15.

Interestingly, Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, who is believed to be number two in the cabinet, had predicted in June that the assembly elections might be held between October 15 and October 20.

"The assembly elections might be held on October 10 or 13. The poll code might be imposed from September 10 or September 15," Mahajan was quoted as saying by a Nashik district official who was present at a meeting of the district planning committee which was addressed by the minister.

Mahajan, who is guardian minister for Nashik, also said that the government might give a try to cloud seeding for artificial rains in parched Marathwada region after July 30.

The minister did not respond to calls or messages.

In the 2014 polls held for the 13th Legislative Assembly, the BJP-Shiv Sena combine came to power by defeating the Congress-led UPA which had been in power since 1999.

The BJP had won 122 seats and the Sena 63 in the 288-member House.