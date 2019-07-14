Home Nation

Seven cops injured after police team looking for cow smuggler attacked in Prayagraj 

The incident occurred in Mariyadih village of the district where the police team was visiting to arrest an absconding accused.

cow smuggling, cattle, lynching

By ANI

PRAYAGRAJ: Seven police personnel were injured in an attack by villagers when they went to arrest a man wanted in a case of cow smuggling, said officials.

Speaking to media, Ashutosh Mishra, SP Crime, Prayagraj said, "Police personnel have been injured in an attack by villagers while attempting to arrest a man wanted in a case of cow smuggling. Strict action will be taken and those involved in the attack will be arrested soon."

Following the incident, large number of police force was deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident from taking place.

Prayagraj Attack Cow Smuggling Cow Protection
