119 NDRF teams deployed for rescue, relief operations in flood-hit areas

The NDRF teams are continuously engaged in assisting the local administration in rescue and relief work.

Published: 15th July 2019 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

NDRF

NDRF (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 119 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in flood-hit areas of the country, including Assam and Bihar, and a 24X7 control room has been set up in Delhi to closely monitor the situation in these regions.

As part of proactive measures, 119 teams of the NDRF have been deployed in various parts of the country keeping in view the disaster vulnerability and to keep extra vigil at locations where heavy rainfalls cause flood, an official statement said.

All NDRF teams, each comprising around 45 personnel, are equipped with boats, divers and other flood rescue-related equipment, and will be making the best use of their professionalism and technology in the discharge of their mandate, it said.

In Assam, 14 NDRF teams have been deployed in flood-affected districts of Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Biswanath Chariali, Cachar, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Guwahati, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Sivasagar and Tinsukia, where torrential rains and overflowing rivers and water bodies have worsened the flood situation, the statement said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi speaks to Sarbananda Sonowal, takes stock of Assam's flood situation

The NDRF teams are continuously engaged in assisting the local administration in rescue and relief work, it added.

The personnel were operational in the low-lying areas of districts Bishwanath, Golaghat, Morigaon and Tinsukia.

The NDRF evacuated 460 people and shifted them to safer places.

So far, NDRF teams have evacuated more than 3,000 people in Assam, the release said.

In Bihar, heavy rainfall in the past few days has caused flood-like situation in low-lying areas and increased the water level of various rivers in several parts of the state.

ALSO READ: Assam floods - Death toll rises to 11, 26 lakh people affected in 28 districts

To deal with the severity of the situation, 19 NDRF teams have been deployed in Araria, Bettiah, Darbhanga, Didarganj, Gopalganj, Katihar, Madhubani, Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Supaul districts, the statement said.

NDRF personnel carried out rescue operations in Araria, Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Supaul districts.

Besides, they are also assisting the state administration in the distribution of relief materials, it added.

So far, NDRF teams have evacuated over 3,310 people to safer places in Bihar.

A 24X7 control room has been set up by in Delhi and it is closely monitoring the situation.

The NDRF is also in touch with other agencies for further deployment, the statement said, adding the director general of the force is personally monitoring the situation.

