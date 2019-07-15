'There must be discipline': Amarinder Singh snubs Sidhu's resignation

Harpreet Singh Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A day after his announcement of discontinuing in the state cabinet, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday sent a formal letter of resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

"Today I have sent my resignation to the Chief Minister Punjab, has been delivered at his official residence," he tweeted.

Sidhu has been at loggerheads with Amarinder from the day he joined the Congress just before the 2017 assembly elections. His proximity to the Gandhi family added to his growing clout in the party, as he was the star campaigner in the recent Lok Sabha elections. However, when it came to Punjab, he was left all alone as he found no support from any of the party leaders.

Reacting to this development, Punjab CM Amarinder said if Sidhu did not want to do his job, there was nothing he could do about it.

"The minister should have accepted his new portfolio instead of shunning the work in the middle of the crucial paddy season," he said reiterating that Sidhu was given a job, which he should have accepted and done. There has to be some discipline in the government if it is to function effectively, he added.



Asked if Sidhu had made any attempt at reconciliation, Amarinder said there was no need for it. “I do not have any issues with him. If Sidhu has any issues with me, you’ll have to ask him about them,” he added, in response to a question.

On the issue of Sidhu’s resignation, Amarinder said he had been informed that the resignation was sent to his residence in Chandigarh but he was yet to see it. He would have to read it first to be able to comment on it, he added.

Amarinder said Sidhu was the only member who had problems. The reshuffle was decided on the basis of the performance of the ministers, and Sidhu should have accepted his new portfolio, he added