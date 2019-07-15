Home Nation

'There must be discipline': Amarinder Singh snubs Sidhu's resignation

Amarinder Singh, who called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament earlier in the day, said that Sidhu was given the key portfolio of Power.

Published: 15th July 2019 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Singh Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A day after his announcement of discontinuing in the state cabinet, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday sent a formal letter of resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

"Today I have sent my resignation to the Chief Minister Punjab, has been delivered at his official residence," he tweeted.

Sidhu has been at loggerheads with Amarinder from the day he joined the Congress just before the 2017 assembly elections. His proximity to the Gandhi family added to his growing clout in the party, as he was the star campaigner in the recent Lok Sabha elections. However, when it came to Punjab, he was left all alone as he found no support from any of the party leaders.  

Reacting to this development, Punjab CM Amarinder said if Sidhu did not want to do his job, there was nothing he could do about it. 

"The minister should have accepted his new portfolio instead of shunning the work in the middle of the crucial paddy season," he said reiterating that Sidhu was given a job, which he should have accepted and done. There has to be some discipline in the government if it is to function effectively, he added.
 
Asked if Sidhu had made any attempt at reconciliation, Amarinder said there was no need for it. “I do not have any issues with him. If Sidhu has any issues with me, you’ll have to ask him about them,” he added, in response to a question.

On the issue of Sidhu’s resignation, Amarinder said he had been informed that the resignation was sent to his residence in Chandigarh but he was yet to see it. He would have to read it first to be able to comment on it, he added.

Amarinder said Sidhu was the only member who had problems. The reshuffle was decided on the basis of the performance of the ministers, and Sidhu should have accepted his new portfolio, he added

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Sidhu resignation Amarinder Singh Punjab cabinet
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp