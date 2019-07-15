Building collapse in Himachal kills two, Army men trapped

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Two people, including one Army man, were killed while 12 Army personnel were trapped inside the debris of a multi-storey building that caved in on Sunday following heavy rains near Solan on the Kumarkatti-Nahan highway in Himachal Pradesh.

Twenty-three people, including 18 Army personnel and five civilians, were pulled out from the debris.

About 37 people were said to be having their meals at a restaurant operating at the building in Kumarhatti when the building collapsed suddenly. There were also three flats in the multi-storey building for residential purpose.

The Army personnel were on their way to Uttarakhand from Dagshai Cantonment and had stopped for lunch. Seven civilians are also said to be among those trapped in the debris of the building.

Director-cum-Special Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management DC Rana said two people were killed and 23 others rescued so far.

Heavy rains hampered rescue operation but 23 people were been pulled out of the rubble.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, fire brigade officials and Army jawans were engaged in rescue operation.

The injured were admitted to the nearby Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College and Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner, Solan, KC Chaman said a rescue operation was on to save the people still trapped inside the building,

Additional District Magistrate Vivek Chandel and Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Rolta reached the site of collapse. Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said 30 soldiers and seven civilians were present in the building.