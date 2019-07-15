Drama at Allahabad HC: Couple seeking protection abducted at gunpoint, rescued later

By Express News Service

ALLAHABAD: Monday morning was loaded with high drama on Allahabad High Court premises as an unidentified couple was first abducted at gunpoint from the gate of the court in Prayagraj at 8:30 am and then rescued by police in Fatehpur later in the day.

The abductors have been taken in the police custody.

The couple were abducted hours before the court was scheduled to hear the high-profile case of the marriage of Bareilly BJP MLA’s daughter Sakshi Mishra. She along with her husband Ajitesh was seeking police protection from her father for marrying against his wishes.

Ajitesh was also assaulted by some unidentified people on the court premises. Their lawyer SMA Nasim said, "Only Ajitesh was beaten up. It's not known who were these people. But it proves that there is indeed a threat to their life for which they were seeking protection."

According to Additional Director General of Prayagraj SN Sabat, the abductors were armed and the police had issued checking orders, suspected vehicles were stopped to rescue the couple.

ALSO READ: Yogi Adityanath orders probe into BJP MLA's daughter's marriage case

As per the sources, the couple was taken in an SUV from outside gate 3A of the court. The couple identified as Ruby of Moradabad and Shamim of Amroha, had approached the court allegedly to seek security from their parents on the lines of much-hyped Sakshi and Ajitesh episode.

It is believed that the couple abducted from the gate of the court were married and wanted security fearing threat to their life from their families.

The Prayagraj police were informed by the boy’s family which claimed that the couple were taken away in a Scorpio with a plate of chairman mounted on it. As per the police sources, the vehicle was spotted at the border of Kaushambi and Fatehpur district and the police force, already on alert, stopped the vehicle at Katoghan toll plaza rescuing the couple from the abductors Khurshid Ahmad and Nizamuddin, the father and the uncle of the girl.

Both the abductors with their henchmen were arrested and the couple were taken to Khaga police station for questioning. In fact, the abductors were using the vehicle of Faizan, brother of the chairman of Kiratpur Municipal Board in Bijnore.