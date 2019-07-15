Home Nation

Drama at Allahabad HC: Couple seeking protection abducted at gunpoint, rescued later

The incident took place at the same time when the daughter of BJP MLA Rajesh Misra, Sakshi Misra was in the court premises along with her husband Ajitesh seeking police protection.

Published: 15th July 2019 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

allahabad high court

Allahabad High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

ALLAHABAD:  Monday morning was loaded with high drama on Allahabad High Court premises as an unidentified couple was first abducted at gunpoint from the gate of the court in Prayagraj at 8:30 am and then rescued by police in Fatehpur later in the day. 

The abductors have been taken in the police custody.  

The couple were abducted hours before the court was scheduled to hear the high-profile case of the marriage of Bareilly BJP MLA’s daughter Sakshi Mishra. She along with her husband Ajitesh was seeking police protection from her father for marrying against his wishes.

Ajitesh was also assaulted by some unidentified people on the court premises. Their lawyer SMA Nasim said, "Only Ajitesh was beaten up. It's not known who were these people. But it proves that there is indeed a threat to their life for which they were seeking protection."

According to Additional Director General of Prayagraj SN Sabat, the abductors were armed and the police had issued checking orders, suspected vehicles were stopped to rescue the couple.

ALSO READ: Yogi Adityanath orders probe into BJP MLA's daughter's marriage case

As per the sources, the couple was taken in an SUV from outside gate 3A of the court. The couple identified as Ruby of Moradabad and Shamim of Amroha, had approached the court allegedly to seek security from their parents on the lines of much-hyped Sakshi and Ajitesh episode.  

It is believed that the couple abducted from the gate of the court were married and wanted security fearing threat to their life from their families.

The Prayagraj police were informed by the boy’s family which claimed that the couple were taken away in a Scorpio with a plate of chairman mounted on it. As per the police sources, the vehicle was spotted at the border of Kaushambi and Fatehpur district and the police force, already on alert, stopped the vehicle at Katoghan toll plaza rescuing the couple from the abductors Khurshid Ahmad and Nizamuddin, the father and the uncle of the girl.

Both the abductors with their henchmen were arrested and the couple were taken to Khaga police station for questioning. In fact, the abductors were using the vehicle of Faizan, brother of the chairman of Kiratpur Municipal Board in Bijnore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Allahabad Hig Court Couple Abducted From Allahabad High Court Rajesh Misra Sakshi Misra Ajitesh
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp