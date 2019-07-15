Home Nation

Food now under public utility services

The labour ministry has decided to put the industry engaged in food stuffs in the public utility service under the Industrial Disputes Act for six months from July 9, 2019.

Published: 15th July 2019 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The labour ministry has decided to put the industry engaged in food stuffs in the public utility service under the Industrial Disputes Act for six months from July 9, 2019.

Currently, sectors like LPG supplies, road transport, railways, electricity supplies, postal facilities, telephones, communications, water supply, sewerage facilities and medical facilities fall in the public utility service categories.

The prime reason for putting the sector in the public utility sector category is that services in this category are provided at a uniform rate. “As the services are uniform, they can be availed by most people in the country without much difficulty,” a ministry official said.

Another advantage of these services, according to officials, is that there is less to no role of middlemen. “Most services become expensive due to the inclusion of middlemen in the supply chain. By including the sector in the public utility sector, the role of middlemen can be lessened, if not eliminated,” the official explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp