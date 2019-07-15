Goa CM Pramod Sawant allocates portfolios to new ministers 

By IANS

PANAJI: Two days after inducting four new ministers into his cabinet, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday allotted portfolios to them, while also carrying out a minor reshuffle among the charges of older ministers.

Former Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, who was inducted as Deputy Chief Minister, was allotted the Town and Country Planning portfolio, along with Agriculture, Archives, Archeology and Factories and Boilers. Kavlekar had led a group of Congress defectors which split the party and merged with the ruling BJP last Wednesday.

Jennifer Monserrate, another Congress defector, got the Revenue, IT, Labour and Employment departments, while third defector Filipe Neri Rodrigues was made Minister for Water Resources, Fisheries and Legal Metrology.

Former Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Michael Lobo was made Minister for Rural Development Agency, Waste Management, Ports and Science and Technology.

Among the existing ministers, the portfolios of Law and Judiciary which were being handled by Vishwajit Rane were allotted to Nilesh Cabral, while Rane has been given the charge of Skill Development.