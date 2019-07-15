Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh government to build shelters for seven lakh stray cattle in state by 2020

The third part of the three-pronged cow protection strategy envisages encouraging the private participation for cow care and commercialisation of  products made from cow dung and urine in the state. 

Published: 15th July 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

cow smuggling, cattle, lynching

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Kamal Nath-led Congress government is working on a three-pronged action plan for providing shelter and food to about 7 lakh stray cattle, in line with the party’s promises made for the conservation of cattle in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections. 

“In 41 districts, the situation is critical particularly in 10 districts of Vindhya, Bundelkhand and Gwalior-Chambal region. The government is determined to open 1,000 gaushalas (cowsheds) for stray cattle. Land was identified for 958 gaushalas. Each of these cowsheds with a capacity to shelter 200 cattle will come up on six acres of land. We target to build 1,000 gaushalas in next six months. I can assure you that none of the around 7 lakh stray cattle will be seen on roads, markets or in agricultural plots after 2020,” Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Singh Yadav told this newspaper.

According to Yadav, there are 614 gaushalas with about 1.75 lakh cows, but all of them are either private or NGO-operated.

ALSO READ | Two men thrashed for allegedly carrying beef in Indore, arrested

“In the previous regime, a meagre sum of `1.33 per cattle for feed was provided daily. It was increased to Rs 4.32 per cattle daily when we came to power. Now we’ve made the provision for a five-fold hike in the money for daily feed of the cattle by increasing it to Rs 20. Unlike the BJP which uses cows for politics, cow for us is a matter of faith, whose proper conservation and care will even enable commercial production of products manufactured from cow dung and urine,” the minister maintained. 

The Congress government also plans to use vast tracts of land of temples for opening more such gaushalas. In Yadav’s native Gwalior district, a cowshed has come up on about 20 acres of land which can house over 1,000 cattle. The Madhya Pradesh government is scouting for more such big temple premises.

The third part of the three-pronged cow protection strategy envisages encouraging the private participation for cow care and commercialisation of products made from cow dung and urine in the state. 

SHELTER FOR STRAY CATTLE

  • 7 lakh stray cattle is present on MP roads, markets and fields as per the 2012 animal census. 

  • 614 gaushalas presently house 1.75 lakh cattle.

  • 1,000 gaushalas planned by govt in the next six months.

  • Land for 958 gaushalas already identified.

  • Big temples to be encouraged to use their sprawling land to open cowsheds which could accommodate 1,000-plus cattle. 

  • Money for a daily feed of cattle to be hiked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cow Shelters in Madhya Pradesh Cow Protection
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp