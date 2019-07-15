Home Nation

Rajya Sabha MPs demand discussion on inter-linking of rivers

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav spoke about the poor quality of water in many districts in Uttar Pradesh and the health risks it posed due to its high nitrate, iron and fluoride content.

Published: 15th July 2019 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha. (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid the intensifying water crisis in the country, MPs in the Rajya Sabha during "zero hour" on Monday raised the issue of inter-linking of rivers to deal with the disparities in the availability of water.

BJP MP Satyanarayan Jatiya and AIADMK member A.K. Selvaraj suggested taking up the issue of linking small rivers with major rivers on priority to address the problem of persistent floods in one area and drought in another. With more regions witnessing a steep fall in underground water, the situation has turned alarming.

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav spoke about the poor quality of water in many districts in Uttar Pradesh and the health risks it posed due to its high nitrate, iron and fluoride content.

According to top priority to the issue, the NDA government has launched Jal Shakti Abhiyan to stimulate rainwater harvesting and water conservation efforts in 255 water-stressed districts of the country.

The programme will cover 313 blocks with critical groundwater levels, 1,186 blocks with over-exploited groundwater and 94 blocks with low groundwater availability.

Among other issues of public interest, the MPs raised the problem of high airfare on the Kerala-Gulf sector, rising bus accidents on Yamuna Expressway and illegal coal mining.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jal Shakti Abhiyan Rajya Sabha AIADMK Inter-Linking of Rivers
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp