Home Nation

NGT forms panel to probe allegation of illegal constructions by Azam Khan-run university

 Samajwadi Party party leader Azam Khan is its chancellor.

Published: 15th July 2019 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

National Green Tribunal

National Green Tribunal (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a committee to probe allegations of illegal constructions on the flood plain of the river Kosi by a private university in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel has directed a joint committee, comprising the Uttar Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and the Rampur district magistrate, to look into the matter and furnish a report within a month by e-mail.

"The applicant may furnish a complete set of papers to the UPPCB and the district magistrate and file an affidavit of service within a week," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea by Lucknow-based journalist Shailesh Singh against illegal constructions on the flood plain of the river Kosi at Jauhar Nagar by Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and its office bearers.

Mohammad Ali Jauhar University is a private university established in 2006 by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, and is recognised by the University Grants Commission. Samajwadi Party party leader Azam Khan is its chancellor.

The plea, filed through advocates Preeti Singh and Sunklan Porwal, said the construction was obstructing the free passage of the river, resulting in scarcity of water and devastation of the environment.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and the illegal encroachment continues to cause damage to the river, the plea said.

Referring to media reports, the petitioner said that a case was registered against Azam Khan on the basis of an FIR filed by the Revenue Department at the Azim Nagar police station in Rampur.

The FIR reveals that Khan and his close aide allegedly 'grabbed land' from 26 farmers for the construction of the Mohammed Ali Jauhar University, the plea said.

The complaint of the state Revenue Department also says that Azam Khan, who misused his position as cabinet minister in grabbing the land of poor farmers, also illegally occupied another huge chunk of land measuring 5,000 hectares which comes under the floodplain of the Kosi river and cannot be acquired, it said.

The matter is listed for next hearing on September 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Azam Khan
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp