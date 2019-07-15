Home Nation

Opposition attacks Nitish Kumar government over flood situation in Bihar

During the Zero Hour, RJD MLA Abdul Bari Siddiqui claimed that the Nitish Kumar government was inept in handling the flood situation.

Published: 15th July 2019 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

RJD legislators stage a protest against Bihar government over the flood situation. (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Opposition RJD on Monday alleged that the JD(U) government has failed to tackle the flood situation in Bihar, even as state minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav asserted that the government was taking measures to reach out to the affected people.

During the Zero Hour, RJD MLA Abdul Bari Siddiqui claimed that the Nitish Kumar government was inept in handling the flood situation.

He questioned the government over its ways in dealing with the crisis. Energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, in his reply, said the chief minister had on Sunday held a high-level meeting on the issue and conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas.

The CM has gone for an aerial survey of Purnea division and will share all details upon his return to Patna, the minister added.

A statement issued by the government on Sunday said the chief minister has directed officials to make arrangements for flood-hit people at relief camps. Kumar has also directed the administration officials to expedite the relief and rescue operations, it said.

Siddiqui, on his part, requested Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary to adjourn the House for two days so that members could visit their constituencies affected by floods.

An adjournment motion moved by RJD MLA Lalit Kumar Yadav and others for a debate on the issue was, however, rejected by the speaker, prompting opposition MLAs to rush to the well of the House and raise anti-government slogans.

When the House met at 11 am, the members had raised the topic of the worsening flood situation, to which Speaker Choudhary said the issue was important, but stressed that the matter should be raised at an appropriate time.

Choudhary, however, rejected the adjournment motion, saying that it did not conform to the rules of the House. As the opposition members refused to budge, the speaker adjourned the Assembly till lunch.

According to official reports, four people have died and more than 18 lakh have been affected by floods in nine districts of Bihar.

Five rivers of the state are flowing above the danger level due to the downpour.

The Patna Meteorological Centre has forecast rain with a thunderstorm at many places in the state over the next three days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar floods Nitish Kumar RJD
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp