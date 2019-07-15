Saradha scam: Enforcement Directorate summons ex-Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that it has summoned former Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh in connection with its investigation into Saradha Chit fund scam.

A senior ED official in Delhi told IANS that the agency has summoned Ghosh, to its Kolkata office, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act.

Besides Ghosh, the agency has summoned few more people in connection with the case, the official said, but declined to reveal their names.

The Saradha scam came to light in April 2013 and is estimated at over Rs 10,000 crore. The ED has filed a case on the basis of the CBI's FIR.