Three doctors of Mumbai's Nair hospital attacked by dead patient's kin

The incident took place in the evening after the patient, Rajkishore Dixit (50), who was critically ill, died during treatment, an official said.

MUMBAI: Three resident doctors of the civic-run Nair Hospital in central Mumbai were Sunday attacked by the relatives of a patient, police said.

The incident took place in the evening after the patient, Rajkishore Dixit (50), who was critically ill, died during treatment, an official said.

"As the resident doctors declared the patient dead, 13 to 15 of his relatives stormed into the ward number 23 where he was admitted, and started abusing the doctors.

They attacked the doctors and the security guard as well," he said.

The relatives also damaged the hospital property, he said.

The injured doctors and the staff then alerted their seniors about the incident, following which they approached Agripada police station.

Based on their complaint, an offence under section 353, 332, 504 , 34 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners' Act was registered against the attackers, he said adding probe is underway.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) condemned the attack.

In a statement, the MARD said, "We, the medical fraternity, are under tremendous mental stress due to the increasing assault and violence against us."

"We urge the deaf government to hear our plea and make a strict Central Protection Act for doctors.

"We demand that the state government makes necessary changes in the existing Doctors Protection Act and make solid norms against mob lynching," it added.

"At the college administration level, security audits, pass system and emergency alarm system should be made effective promptly and urgently," it said.

