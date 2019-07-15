Home Nation

Tribal medicines from Madhya Pradesh to be researched at labs 

Teams of researchers will soon fan out in the dense forests of Madhya Pradesh to explore the healing powers of tribal medicine.

Published: 15th July 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Teams of researchers will soon fan out in the dense forests of Madhya Pradesh to explore the healing powers of tribal medicine.

The state tribal welfare department has sanctioned Rs 6 crores to Bhopal-based Pandit Khushilal Sharma Government (Autonomous) Ayurveda College and Institute to embark on a research project to document herbal and medicinal therapy and wound healing practices, which are part of tribal folklores.

In the coming months, teams of researchers along with undergraduate and post-graduate students will venture into four tribal dominated districts including Mandla, Dindori, Shahdol and Anuppur to learn about the healing practices of the natives.

“It’s widely mentioned in Ayurvedic texts that the dense forests of Madhya Pradesh are blessed with medicinal plants which can cure diseases, particularly lifestyle disorders. The tribes in these jungles have preserved these plant species and used them to treat illnesses as well as heal wounds,” Umesh Shukla, principal of the Ayurvedic College said.

According to Shukla, the researchers will document the therapies often utilised by the forest natives.

“Our researchers will study the therapies and wound healing practices along with the uses of medicinal plants which may be unknown to traditional medicine specialists."

"Once documented properly, these folklore-based green therapeutic practices will be developed in labs into an evidence-based system of Ayurvedic medicine.” 

The research project will also come out official publication containing a list of new medicinal formulations with the active involvement of the tribals.

There is also a possibility of clinical trials of the herbal formulations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tribal Medicines
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp