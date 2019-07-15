Tribal medicines from Madhya Pradesh to be researched at labs 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Teams of researchers will soon fan out in the dense forests of Madhya Pradesh to explore the healing powers of tribal medicine.

The state tribal welfare department has sanctioned Rs 6 crores to Bhopal-based Pandit Khushilal Sharma Government (Autonomous) Ayurveda College and Institute to embark on a research project to document herbal and medicinal therapy and wound healing practices, which are part of tribal folklores.

In the coming months, teams of researchers along with undergraduate and post-graduate students will venture into four tribal dominated districts including Mandla, Dindori, Shahdol and Anuppur to learn about the healing practices of the natives.

“It’s widely mentioned in Ayurvedic texts that the dense forests of Madhya Pradesh are blessed with medicinal plants which can cure diseases, particularly lifestyle disorders. The tribes in these jungles have preserved these plant species and used them to treat illnesses as well as heal wounds,” Umesh Shukla, principal of the Ayurvedic College said.

According to Shukla, the researchers will document the therapies often utilised by the forest natives.

“Our researchers will study the therapies and wound healing practices along with the uses of medicinal plants which may be unknown to traditional medicine specialists."

"Once documented properly, these folklore-based green therapeutic practices will be developed in labs into an evidence-based system of Ayurvedic medicine.”

The research project will also come out official publication containing a list of new medicinal formulations with the active involvement of the tribals.

There is also a possibility of clinical trials of the herbal formulations.