Two men thrashed for allegedly carrying beef in Indore, arrested

The incident happened in Indore just a week after 24 men were paraded by gau-rakshaks in full public view with hands tied through ropes and forced to chant Gau Mata ki Jai in Khalwa area.

Published: 15th July 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two men allegedly transporting beef were thrashed by unidentified local residents in Kesarbag locality of Indore on Sunday.

The alleged thrashing of the two men identified as Nadeem and Imran (both residents of Mhow town of Indore) happened in Kesarbag locality under Rajendra Nagar police station area of Indore.

The incident happened in Indore just a week after 24 men were paraded by gau-rakshaks in full public view with hands tied through ropes and forced to chant Gau Mata ki Jai in Khalwa area of communally sensitive Khandwa district, around 175 km from Indore on July 7.

Tamil Nadu youth attacked by vigilantes for posting picture of beef soup on Facebook

According to in-charge of Indore’s Rajendra Nagar police station Sunil Sharma, both the men and an aide were carrying meat in a four wheeler on Sunday. 

“A local veterinary doctor has confirmed that the meat seized from the duo was beef and also other meat. The duo has been arrested. Also, three persons including the arrested duo and their aide who managed to escape have been booked under provisions of the anti-cow slaughter act,” said Sharma.

Sharma, however, denied that the duo was assaulted by people present at the spot. “The medical examination of the duo has revealed no injury,” said Sharma.  

Importantly, a bill to check violence by cow vigilantes is slated to be introduced in the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session in Madhya Pradesh. 

Indore Indore beef violence Beef violence cases


