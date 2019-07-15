UP CM Yogi Adityanath suspends eight officials over cattle deaths

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Drawing a widespread ire over bovine deaths in government run cow shelters in the state, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday suspended eight officials, including chief veterinary officer (CVO) of Mirzapur and three government vets in Ayodhya.

According to an order issued on late Sunday night, those suspended includes block development officer of Milkipur (Ayodhya district), deputy chief veterinary officer of Ayodhya, village panchayat officer of Paliamafi in Milkipur and two veterinary doctors of Ayodhya Municipal Corporation.

Dr AK Singh, the chief veterinary officer (CVO), Mirzapur, Mukesh Kumar, executive officer of Mirzapur and Ramji Upadhyay, an engineer of Mirzapur Municipal Corporation were been suspended, the order stated. Meanwhile, show-cause notices were issued to the district magistrate and chief veterinary officer of Ayodhya and the district magistrate of Mirzapur, it added.

The CM has also issued directives to the officials concerned on the proper upkeep of the cow sheds and arrangement of adequate fodder to the animals or to be prepared to face the consequences.

Taking cognizance of starvation deaths of 15 cows at a state-run shelter home in Ayodhya, the CM took to video conferencing to warn the DMs of all 75 districts against the deaths. The CM also cautioned the owners of the cowshed of strict action if the animals are left to roam on streets after milking.

It is to be noted that an SOS was sent to him by the seers of the temple town urging him to take immediate corrective measures. Mahant Jugal Kishore Sharan Shastri, priest of Saryu Kunj Temple, claimed that the cows died of starvation as the fodder provided by local administration was not enough for hundreds of cows in the shelters. He also pointed out that the starving cattle stayed in the open under rain and inclement weather.

Similarly,Mahant Raju Das, seer of Hanumangarhi temple and Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas member Mahant Kamal Nayan Das also raised the issue holding allegedly corrupt district officials responsible for so many bovine deaths in the district. “All officials, including the district magistrate, are responsible for the death of cows and action must be taken against them,” said Mahant Dinashacharya of Haridham temple.

The CM has directed the Prayagraj divisional commissioner to conduct probe into the death of over a dozen bovines due to electrocution. He told the senior officials to take suitable action against the guilty officials.

Instructions were also issued to the Lucknow Development Authority, Lucknow Municipal Corporation and UP Awas Vikas Parishad to work together and run a campaign to take the stray cattle to Kanha Upvan. The Lucknow Civic authorities were cautioned against laxity in curbing stray cattle menace on streets from Amausi airport leading to the city. Directives were also issued to panchayat officials against herding the animals on school premises.

The Yogi government also slapped Rupee 1 cess on sale of every liquor bottle to generate funds. But district-rung officers struggled for funds to mobilise fodder for cows every day.