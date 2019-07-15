Home Nation

UP CM Yogi Adityanath suspends eight officials over cattle deaths

The CM has also issued directives to the officials concerned on the proper upkeep of the cow sheds and arrangement of adequate fodder to the animals or to be prepared to face the consequences.

Published: 15th July 2019 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Drawing a widespread ire over bovine deaths in government run cow shelters in the state, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday suspended eight officials, including chief veterinary officer (CVO) of Mirzapur and three government vets in Ayodhya.

According to an order issued on late Sunday night, those suspended includes block development officer of Milkipur (Ayodhya district), deputy chief veterinary officer of Ayodhya, village panchayat officer of Paliamafi in Milkipur and two veterinary doctors of Ayodhya Municipal Corporation.

Dr AK Singh, the chief veterinary officer (CVO), Mirzapur, Mukesh Kumar, executive officer of Mirzapur and Ramji Upadhyay, an engineer of Mirzapur Municipal Corporation were been suspended, the order stated. Meanwhile, show-cause notices were issued to the district magistrate and chief veterinary officer of Ayodhya and the district magistrate of Mirzapur, it added.

The CM has also issued directives to the officials concerned on the proper upkeep of the cow sheds and arrangement of adequate fodder to the animals or to be prepared to face the consequences.

Taking cognizance of starvation deaths of 15 cows at a state-run shelter home in Ayodhya, the CM took to video conferencing to warn the DMs of all 75 districts against the deaths. The CM also cautioned the owners of the cowshed of strict action if the animals are left to roam on streets after milking.

It is to be noted that an SOS was sent to him by the seers of the temple town urging him to take immediate corrective measures. Mahant Jugal Kishore Sharan Shastri, priest of Saryu Kunj Temple, claimed that the cows died of starvation as the fodder provided by local administration was not enough for hundreds of cows in the shelters. He also pointed out that the starving cattle stayed in the open under rain and inclement weather.

Similarly,Mahant Raju Das, seer of Hanumangarhi temple and Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas member Mahant Kamal Nayan Das also raised the issue holding allegedly corrupt district officials responsible for so many bovine deaths in the district. “All officials, including the district magistrate, are responsible for the death of cows and action must be taken against them,” said Mahant Dinashacharya of Haridham temple.

The CM has directed the Prayagraj divisional commissioner to conduct probe into the death of over a dozen bovines due to electrocution. He told the senior officials to take suitable action against the guilty officials.

Instructions were also issued to the Lucknow Development Authority, Lucknow Municipal Corporation and UP Awas Vikas Parishad to work together and run a campaign to take the stray cattle to Kanha Upvan. The Lucknow Civic authorities were cautioned against laxity in curbing stray cattle menace on streets from Amausi airport leading to the city. Directives were also issued to panchayat officials against herding the animals on school premises.

The Yogi government also slapped Rupee 1 cess on sale of every liquor bottle to generate funds. But district-rung officers struggled for funds to mobilise fodder for cows every day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath UP bovine deaths UP cattle deaths UP cow deaths UP veterinary Department Ayodhya Municipal Corporation Lucknow Civic authorities
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp