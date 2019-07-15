Uttar Pradesh school has no building, toilet, drinking water

By IANS

SHAHJAHANPUR: Students in a primary school here in Uttar Pradesh are forced to sit on the ground under the open sky and travel back to home to use the toilet as the school lacks basic infrastructure.

Megha Agarwal, a teacher at the school, said: "Students go to their homes if they are thirsty or need to go to the toilet as there is no facility here. The school is closed whenever it rains."

There is no space in the school for cooking mid-day meals. The food cooked and brought from a nearby school.

Basic Education Officer Rakesh Kumar, however, said that the matter would be resolved soon.

"There were some government schools which were working from rented properties. Many of them have now become dilapidated or are non-existent now. Wherever there is a possibility, we are merging such schools with other within a kilometre area. At places where there is no alternative, we will be demanding for space and funds to construct a building," Kumar said.

In the state government's budget for 2019-20, Rs 500 crore has been allocated for improving the infrastructure in primary and higher primary schools.