15 companies bid to develop Noida international airport 

The conference, was aimed at explaining the project details and answer queries raised by bidders.

Cargo, Airport, Aeroplane

Image used for representational purposes

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

NOIDA: As many as 15 private companies have showed interest in operating, managing and developing the Noida International Airport Limited’s (NIAL) Greenfield Noida International Airport project for the next 40 years in a pre-bid conference held in Greater Noida’s India Exposition Mart on Monday.
“Several others who have not yet submitted their bids for developing the airport project also attended the pre-bid meeting. We have accepted all queries put up during the meeting. Each query will be examined, redressed and resolved. Answers will then be put up on NIAL’s website,” said Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer, NIAL and Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) adding that the last date for further queries has been extended up to July 22.

Officials said that leading national and international developers including the developer of Indira Gandhi International airport, the GMR group and Adani group are among the companies who have purchased the bid documents so far. “We hope that more reputed developers will come forward to take part in the bidding process for this project so that a world-class facility is built,” said Arunvir Singh, CEO NIAL and YEIDA.
The last date for submission of bids is October 30. The development work at Jewar is expected to commence in 2020.

Noida international airport 
