Home Nation

Ahead of Assembly polls, BJP-Shiv Sena race to reach out to more Maharashtra voters 

 Though allies, the Shiv Sena and the BJP appear to be competing to attract more and more voters to their fold ahead of Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

Published: 16th July 2019 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Though allies, the Shiv Sena and the BJP appear to be competing to attract more and more voters to their fold ahead of Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

While Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray is scheduled to launch his statewide tour from Jalgaon on Thursday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya scheme at Mumbai on Monday. Both the initiatives aim at reaching out to a maximum number of electorates in the state.

Thackeray said at a press conference on Monday that he would launch his ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ (People’s Blessings Tour), which is aimed at projecting him as the next generation leader within the party, from Jalgaon on July 18. In the first phase of four days, he plans to cover the north Maharashtra districts where the BJP is faring better than the Shiv Sena. Dhule, Nashik and Nandurbar are the other districts in the region.

The Shiv Sena had a good hold over the region, but the party lost to the BJP majority of the areas in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Last year, the BJP also managed to win the Dhule municipal corporation.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis, who launched the Antyodaya Yojana, said the drive aimed at facilitating the benefits transfer of government schemes faster and aims at reaching the maximum number of beneficiaries.

He also appealed to all the departments concerned to achieve the targets given to them in a time-bound manner and reach to actual beneficiaries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aditya Thackeray Yuva Sena Shiv Sena BJP Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra Polls
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp