At least 45 cows seized from cattle smugglers die in a Tripura shelter

By PTI

AGARTALA: At least 45 cows, seized by the BSF while being smuggled to neighbouring Bangladesh, died in a private cow shelter in a Tripura district, officials said Tuesday.

The deaths took place during the last three days starting from Sunday, they said.

Altogether 159 cows, which were kept in a cattle shelter (Gaushala) at Devipur in Sipahijala district, about 26 km from capital Agartala, have died since May 14 last, the officials said.

The cow shelter was constructed by a Delhi-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) on May 14 last following an agreement with the Tripura government for housing the animals seized by the Border Security Force personnel from cattle smugglers, Joshine Antony, In-charge of the Gaushala told reporters on Tuesday.