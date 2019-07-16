Home Nation

BJP's Kirodi Lal Meena gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over forced conversion of Hindus in Pakistan

The lawmaker's move comes after a large number of Hindus and Sikhs gathered in Jacobabad city of Pakistan's Sindh province on July 12, to protest against the forced conversion of Hindu girls.

Published: 16th July 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha. (File Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A BJP lawmaker on Tuesday gave a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the forced conversion of Hindus in Pakistan.

Outlining the atrocities against Hindus, a minority in the neighbouring nation, and the atrocities against them, BJP lawmaker Kirodi Lal Meena submitted the notice in the Upper House.

The Zero Hour denotes the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten-day notice.

The lawmaker's move comes after a large number of Hindus and Sikhs gathered in Jacobabad city of Pakistan's Sindh province on July 12, to protest against the forced conversion of Hindu girls.

On June 29, a Hindu teenage girl, Payal Kumari, was allegedly abducted by her teacher Kamran Soomor from Thatta in Sindh.

The protesters were holding banners demanding justice for Payal Kumari and asked for the introduction of legislation against forced conversions. They also condemned Prime Minister Imran Khan for not protecting the rights of minorities in the country.

Scores of protests are taking place across Sindh against the persecution of Sindhi Hindus, particularly the forced conversions of Sindhi Hindu girls.

Recently, a major protest was held in Islamkot town in which a large number of Hindu women carried out a protest march and raised their voice against forced conversion of Hindu girls and the misuse of the blasphemy law.

In February and March this year, Pakistan's Hindu leaders had highlighted the issue of the kidnapping of two sisters, Raveena and Reena. They were kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam and then married to men in their forties in Dhaka town of Sindh's Gotki district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kirodi Lal Meena BJP Rajya Sabha
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp