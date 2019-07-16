Home Nation

CBI files charge sheet against close aide of former Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmed

CBI has already registered a case against the former Samajwadi Party MP Atique Ahmed on charges of abduction.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Zafar Ullah, a close associate of former MP Atiq Ahmed, for allegedly orchestrating the abduction of a businessman from jail, officials said Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already registered a case against the former Samajwadi Party MP from Uttar Pradesh on charges of abduction and assault of real estate dealer Mohit Jaiswal in December 2018.

The case was registered last month following a direction of the Supreme Court, an official said.

Jaiswal was abducted from Lucknow and taken to Deoria jail, where he was allegedly assaulted by Ahmed and his aides, who were lodged there, and forced to transfer his business to them, the CBI FIR claimed.

Ahmed was an SP member in the 14th Lok Sabha from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2009.

