Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Zero Hour notice over UN report on Kashmir

Published: 16th July 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Manish Tewari (File | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday gave a Zero Hour notice in the Lok Sabha for discussion on the UN report over the alleged violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing concerns over the report, Tewari submitted the notice in the Lower House of the Parliament.

The Zero Hour denotes the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten-day notice.

Tewari's notice comes after India had criticised the report of the Office of the High Commission for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Jammu and Kashmir stating that it was a "continuation of the earlier false and motivated narrative".

In response to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said on July 8: "The update of the report of the OHCHR is merely a continuation of the earlier false and motivated narrative on the situation in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir."

"Its assertions are in violation of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity and ignore the core issue of cross-border terrorism," he had stressed.

India has registered its strong protest over the report with the OHCHR.

